Police have seized abalone and processing equipment worth about R3.5-million in a raid on a house in Mfuleni‚ about 40km from Cape Town.

Five suspects aged between 18 and 53 years were arrested and once charged they are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court‚ Western Cape police said.

“In the early hours of this morning members from provincial Tactical Response Team (TRT) acted on information about an alleged abalone processing facility at a house in Mfuleni.

Upon their arrival at the address in Pelican Walk Sunbird Park‚ they found abalone to the estimated street value is R3.5-million which includes the equipment that was used by the suspects‚” police said.