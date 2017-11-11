The future of thousands of bus commuters hangs in the balance because the Gauteng department of roads and transport wants to dump a number of bus contracts on municipalities.

The department manages 34 bus contracts in the province‚ which for years have been a headache for provincial government‚ it told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) in the Gauteng legislature on Friday.

But Scopa is not happy with the department’s position.

The auditor-general’s report for the department’s 2016/17 financial year identified bus subsidies as irregular expenditure of about R2-billion.

During the audit process‚ the department did not provide the actual number of subsidised routes‚ kilometres and trips. Instead‚ it relied on historical information in the original bus contracts‚ the report before the committee stated on Friday.

“Until we have electronic monitoring in place‚ we are going to have a problem with this‚” said department head Ronald Swartz.