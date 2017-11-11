Nomvuyiso Mafuna lives with her six children and grandson in a one-room mud house. Her husband died 17 years ago at home after a short illness.

The Mafuna family stay in Buthongweni Village‚ Mthatha. Their house is old and in poor condition. The roof leaks in the rain; the windows are broken; the front door no longer closes properly. When it rains heavily‚ they go to the neighbour’s house.

No one in the family is employed. Mafuna’s husband was a mine worker in Welkom. After he died‚ she did not receive any payouts from his employer and she does not know how to go about finding out if any money was due to him.

“We all depend on R1‚140 from the child support grants I receive for my three youngest children‚” she says. Mafuna gets piecemeal jobs in a nearby village doing washing for people. She leaves at 7am every day to look for work. People pay what they can‚ sometimes only R10.