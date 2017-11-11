Freedom of Religion South Africa (FOR SA) filed an application this week for leave to appeal against the recent judgment by the Johannesburg High Court barring parents from spanking their children.

FOR SA’s application‚ which asks for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein‚ only relates to the constitutional issue considered by the Court‚ namely whether reasonable and moderate chastisement is congruent with the Constitution.

The organisation says the appeal specifically does not concern the merits of the father’s appeal against his conviction by the Magistrate’s Court on charges of common assault.

“FOR SA‚ who was initially invited as a ‘Friend of the Court’ in the matter‚ takes issue with various aspects of the judgment. Their primary concern is that‚ with the stroke of a pen‚ this High Court judgment has removed a common law defence which has historically protected parents against a charge of assault‚ and which Parliament had previously upheld in the Children’s Act of 2005. It therefore amounts to what FOR SA regards as a “judicial over-reach” by the Court.”