South Africa

Suspect arrested within hours of murder

11 November 2017 - 11:23 By Timeslive
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The victim‚ whose identity has not yet been disclosed‚ died at the scene and the suspect fled into the bushes.

“Police were summoned to the scene which led to a comprehensive search of the area. At about 19:30 last night‚ the suspect was apprehended in Sea Vista and the alleged murder weapon was also seized‚” police said.

The Acting Cluster Commander of Humansdorp‚ Colonel Simon Swarts‚ commended the police officials for their swift action resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder.

