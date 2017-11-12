The Amatikulu nature reserve is the most recent casualty of the nurdle spillage that took place in the Durban harbour in early October.

Last week thousands of the tiny plastic pellets were spotted in the Amatikulu estuary‚ situated along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal about 100 km from Durban.

The massive storm that hit Durban on October 10 caused a container of nurdles to fall from a ship belonging to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) into Durban harbour. As a result millions of nurdles have spread along the coastline‚ with some spotted as far afield as Port Elizabeth.

Conservation experts have called it an ecological disaster.

Nurdles‚ used to manufacture plastic products‚ are an environmental hazard as they are digested by birds and sea life and cause digestive problems. Nurdles that remain in the ocean for a long period break down and are absorbed as toxins. A statement issued by MSC on November 3 said the company was “accelerating” the clean-up of the plastic pellets.