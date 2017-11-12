South Africa

Filipino sailor airlifted from oil tanker to Cape Town hospital

12 November 2017 - 13:19 By Timeslive
Rescue helicopter. File photo
Image: Elena Elisseeva /123rf.com

A Filipino crewman aboard an oil tanker had to be airlifted to a Cape Town hospital on Saturday after suffering a suspected stroke‚ the National Sea Rescue Institute said.

The 275-metre oil tanker – SKS SPEY - was sailing from New Orleans to Singapore and 200 nautical miles from the nearest port‚ Cape Town‚ when it contacted the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre about the 32-year-old sailor at around midday on Saturday. NSRI Airborne Sea Rescue‚ the SA Air Force and Western Cape Emergency Management Services were immediately placed on alert.

“2 SAAF 22 Squadron Oryx helicopters were prepared and 2 ASR teams‚ 2 pilot crews‚ 2 EMS rescue paramedic crews and 2 SAAF 22 Squadron flight engineer crews were briefed on the operation and at 16h00 the 2 SAAF 22 Squadron Oryx helicopters lifted off from Air Force Base Ysterplaat and rendezvoused with the ship 175 nautical miles from Cape Town‚” said Marius Hayes‚ NSRI ASR station commander.

“NSRI ASR rescue swimmers and EMS rescue paramedic were hoisted onto the ship by one of the helicopters and the patient‚ in a stable condition‚ was hoisted into the helicopter and he has been brought in the care of the EMS rescue paramedic directly to Groote Schuur Hospital where hospital staff have taken over care of the patient.

“The operation was completed at 18h30‚” Hayes said.

