South Africa

Five dead after Jeep rolls down embankment near Durban

12 November 2017 - 15:07 By Nivashni Nair
Five dead after Jeep rolls down embankment near Durban.
Five dead after Jeep rolls down embankment near Durban.
Image: Rescue care

Five people died when a Jeep travelling on the N3 Durban-bound freeway rolled down an embankment and landed on Conway Road in Westville on Sunday afternoon.

"On arrival paramedics found multiple patients entrapped in the vehicle as it lay on its roof. Immediately more ambulances were despatched to the scene to assist‚" Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said.

Once the occupants were freed‚ it was established that five people had died and four others were seriously injured.

"They are currently being stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to various hospitals for further care that they require‚" Jamieson said.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown.

 

READ MORE

Suspect arrested for murder of man during hijacking in Nyanga

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 37-year-old man who was shot dead during a car hijacking in Nyanga near Cape Town in ...
News
2 hours ago

Four killed in KwaMashu hostel shooting

A mass shooting at the notorious KwaMashu men's hostel on Monday night left four men dead, KwaZulu-Natal police said.
News
3 days ago

Four slain in KwaMashu mass shooting

A mass shooting at the notorious KwaMashu Men’s Hostel on Monday night left four men dead‚ KwaZulu-Natal police has said.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Domestic passengers at OR Tambo to get silent treatment South Africa
  2. Five dead after Jeep rolls down embankment near Durban South Africa
  3. Suspect arrested for murder of man during hijacking in Nyanga South Africa
  4. Poppy Day needs to be more ‘inclusive’ and include struggle veterans South Africa
  5. Amatikulu nature reserve the latest casualty of recent nurdle spillage South Africa

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X