Five dead after Jeep rolls down embankment near Durban.

Five people died when a Jeep travelling on the N3 Durban-bound freeway rolled down an embankment and landed on Conway Road in Westville on Sunday afternoon.

"On arrival paramedics found multiple patients entrapped in the vehicle as it lay on its roof. Immediately more ambulances were despatched to the scene to assist‚" Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said.

Once the occupants were freed‚ it was established that five people had died and four others were seriously injured.

"They are currently being stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being transported to various hospitals for further care that they require‚" Jamieson said.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown.