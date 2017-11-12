Military veterans of South Africa’s liberation struggle are not represented well enough at the country's commemorative military events.

That was the view of Director General of the Department of Military Veterans Max Ozinsky‚ who was present at the Remembrance Day observations at the Cenotaph war memorial in the Cape Town CBD on Sunday.

More than 600 people including members of the SA army‚ navy and air force together with dignitaries and diplomats from countries such as Germany‚ France and the US were present.

Ozinsky told TimesLIVE that he hoped to see a more “inclusive” event at next year’s centenary of the day marking the ceasefire which effectively marked the end of World War 1.

“I hope it will be more inclusive of all military veterans in South Africa‚ especially those who fought in the liberation struggle‚” he said.