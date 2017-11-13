Cleared SARS deputy still on Hawks' radar

The Hawks have confirmed that the serious economic offences unit investigation into SARS second-in-command Jonas Makwakwa is continuing.

The NGO Corruption Watch is considering further legal action in connection with the Financial Intelligence Centre's allegations that more than R1.2-million in transactions in Makwakwa's personal bank accounts, and that of his partner, Kelly-Anne Elskie, who is also a SARS employee, were "suspicious and unusual".

SARS recently cleared Makwakwa and Elskie of all allegations and lifted the suspensions. Makwakwa returned to work at SARS on November 1.

The revenue service commissioned international law firm Hogan Lovells to investigate the transactions, but the firm said the scope of its investigation was "limited" and it did not "directly investigate the financial transactions identified by the FIC", raising questions about the employees' return to work.