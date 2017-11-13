Two senior citizens were arrested in two separate incidents in Centane‚ near East London‚ after they were found in possession of a combined 25.4kg of dagga at the weekend.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said Centane police arrested a 65-year-old man for dealing in dagga. "The suspect was arrested on Friday at Njingini village‚ Centane. The dagga weighed 25kg‚ with a street value of R25‚000‚” said Manatha.

“Police also arrested a 62-year-old woman for possession of dagga. The suspect was arrested at Magiqweni village in Centane."

Manatha said the woman was arrested on Friday. "The dagga she had weighed 0.4kg‚ with a street value of R500. Both suspects were arrested following police intelligence... that they were dealing and in possession of dagga‚ respectively. They will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court soon‚” he said.

