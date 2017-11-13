South Africa

Eastern Cape senior citizens held in dagga bust in two separate incidents

13 November 2017 - 12:15 By Tyler Riddin
The two senior citizens were arrested in separate incidents for possession of dagga. File photo.
The two senior citizens were arrested in separate incidents for possession of dagga. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Two senior citizens were arrested in two separate incidents in Centane‚ near East London‚ after they were found in possession of a combined 25.4kg of dagga at the weekend.

Police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said Centane police arrested a 65-year-old man for dealing in dagga. "The suspect was arrested on Friday at Njingini village‚ Centane. The dagga weighed 25kg‚ with a street value of R25‚000‚” said Manatha.

“Police also arrested a 62-year-old woman for possession of dagga. The suspect was arrested at Magiqweni village in Centane."

Manatha said the woman was arrested on Friday. "The dagga she had weighed 0.4kg‚ with a street value of R500. Both suspects were arrested following police intelligence... that they were dealing and in possession of dagga‚ respectively. They will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court soon‚” he said.

- DispatchLIVE

Most read

  1. R100‚000 fine for Manana plus community service and compensation for victims South Africa
  2. Church stays mum after congregants allegedly attack JMPD workers South Africa
  3. Dozen corrupt cops get the chop after president's visit to KZN border posts South Africa
  4. State objects to key Esidimeni witness South Africa
  5. Lesufi attacks those opposing proposed amendments to education law South Africa

Latest Videos

Water crisis hits Beaufort West
Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
X