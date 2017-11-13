High fives for do-gooder kids
Grade 1 pupil Zander Els has given up his lunch for a classmate at Bryanston Primary School who did not have any on numerous occasions‚ he sits with children in the sick room during his breaks and makes sure everyone has someone to play with.
Lwazi Bubu will never eat unless he is sure that everybody in his Grade 5 class at Buccleuch Primary School in Gauteng has something to eat at break.
Groote Schuur Primary's Mikael Mitchell is described as a true gentleman because he opens doors for girls and always allows them to enter first.
These are among the country's school children who have been rewarded for good behaviour in this year's Toys R Us "Truper" competition‚ which highlights the importance of carrying out good deeds.
The competition invites children and teachers to nominate a pupil who exemplifies the qualities of a "do-gooder"‚ each week for the duration of the month-long competition.
Teachers have embraced the competition and have nominated children who have overcome challenges‚ embarked on charity projects on their own or just needed to catch a break.
Glenwood Preparatory School's Aidan Hutson from Durban "definitely deserves a break while he overcomes hardships."
"Aidan has overcome many challenges over the past few weeks. His family was badly affected by the bad storm that hit Durban and has been staying with friends while their house gets repaired‚ whilst staying there he got bitten by a dog‚" his teacher Linda Momberg said.
Do-gooders are rewarded with a R500 Toys R Us gift voucher and have a chance to win the grand prize of a Nintendo Switch.
