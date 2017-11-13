Grade 1 pupil Zander Els has given up his lunch for a classmate at Bryanston Primary School who did not have any on numerous occasions‚ he sits with children in the sick room during his breaks and makes sure everyone has someone to play with.

Lwazi Bubu will never eat unless he is sure that everybody in his Grade 5 class at Buccleuch Primary School in Gauteng has something to eat at break.

Groote Schuur Primary's Mikael Mitchell is described as a true gentleman because he opens doors for girls and always allows them to enter first.

These are among the country's school children who have been rewarded for good behaviour in this year's Toys R Us "Truper" competition‚ which highlights the importance of carrying out good deeds.