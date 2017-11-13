I warned them‚ says specialist psychiatrist on Life Esidimeni tragedy

An expert witness told the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing that he wrote two letters‚ took the Gauteng department of health to court twice‚ and had meetings with them in an effort to warn them of the dangers of closing the mental facility‚ but was ignored.

Dr Mvuyiso Talatala‚ a specialist psychiatrist who was the president of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) at the time‚ told the hearing that they wrote letters of caution to different government stakeholders and organisations to rally support and emphasise the threat but had received no response since March 2015.

“We addressed both our letters to the provincial and national departments of health. We did not get a response until we presented it to the Ministerial Advisory Committee in August 2016. The letter was written in October 2015. We never got a response from the officials we sent it to. We were actually a nuisance to raise those concerns. The department of health has a culture of not listening to professionals.” said Talatala.

Talatala was responding to questions raised during the evidence in chief presented by Advocate Adila Hassim on behalf of Section27.