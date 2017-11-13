Elliotdale police have launched a manhunt for three awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped police custody on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Constable Phuthumani Tambo‚ the investigating officer‚ told DispatchLIVE that the suspects escaped from police custody at Elliotdale Police Station on Saturday at about 5.55pm.

"The incident occurred when two members of the police were conducting their routine inspections. It is alleged that the officers were overpowered by the inmates in the cell block.

"The escapees quickly disappeared‚ while the two members were locked inside the cells and left unharmed‚" said Tambo. "An intensive search was conducted immediately on Saturday night with negative results‚ and police are still hot on their trail."

Tambo said that the prisoners were Bonginkosi Ndevu‚ 24‚ from Mkathazo‚ Elliotdale‚ who was arrested for armed robbery‚ Akhona Paji‚ 25‚ from Khasa in Elliotdale‚ who was arrested for rape and murder‚ and Mziwonke Coli‚ 32‚ who was arrested for armed robbery.

"Police request the community not to approach or attempt to apprehend the suspects‚ as they are considered dangerous‚" said Tambo.

Members of the community are encouraged to report any information relating to the whereabouts of the escaped suspects to the nearest police station‚ or to contact the investigating officer on 073 034 9376 and 047 577 0005.

