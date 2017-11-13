Meet the Airbnb landlords who are making millions

An Airbnb Cape Town landlord is listed as the world's number three earner with 114 properties.

He is reported to have earned R109-million a year, behind a Bali property owner, who earned R223-million with his 504 properties.

The top earner was a London landlord, who is reported to have coined R224-million last year from 881 properties.

South African Airbnb management companies say it is unlikely a single individual is earning all that money from bookings.

Airbnb has proved so successful with travellers that many rooms and cottages are being clustered together for efficiency and economies of scale - possibly explaining sky-high earnings in the figures released last week by AirDNA - an umbrella body in the US.

AirDNA said the Capetonian was the third-highest earner in the world between October 2016 and September 2017.

Chregan O'Flynn, director and co-founder of South African Airbnb management company airManaged, said: "If you are telling me someone has 114 of those properties, earning at that level, I can't see that being true.

"We don't make anything close to that."