Convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana was sentenced to a R100‚000 fine‚ or 12 months in prison‚ and 500 hours of community service on Monday.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court also ordered him to attend an anger-management programme and pay compensation to each of his victims. In addition‚ he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Manana had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa.

Manana‚ who has two previous theft convictions‚ including one for stealing a soft drink‚ was found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ after he admitted to attacking the women at a restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg. He pleaded guilty to all charges on 7 September.