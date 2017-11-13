South Africa

R100‚000 fine for Manana plus community service and compensation for victims

13 November 2017 - 14:49 By Timeslive
Mduduzi Manana‚ has admitted to slapping a woman in a club in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.
Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club - Mduduzi Manana‚ has admitted to slapping a woman in a club in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.
Image: TimesLIVE

Convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana was sentenced to a R100‚000 fine‚ or 12 months in prison‚ and 500 hours of community service on Monday.

The Randburg Magistrate's Court also ordered him to attend an anger-management programme and pay compensation to each of his victims. In addition‚ he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Manana had earlier pleaded guilty to assaulting Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mapipa.

Manana‚ who has two previous theft convictions‚ including one for stealing a soft drink‚ was found guilty of three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm‚ after he admitted to attacking the women at a restaurant in Fourways‚ Johannesburg. He pleaded guilty to all charges on 7 September.

Manana lost his cool on 6 August during an argument on who should succeed President Jacob Zuma at the party's elective conference next month. What allegedly triggered his attack on the women was a comment one made that labelled him “gay”.

Magistrate Ramsamy Reddy said that‚ as a deputy minister‚ he was supposed to be a role model in society. Instead‚ he had assaulted the woman leaving them humiliated‚ traumatised and embarrassed.

Reddy ordered that‚ in addition to the fine‚ he financially compensate each of his victims. He was ordered to pay Mahlaba R5‚014‚ Duma R20‚263 and Thina R1‚403.

Manana’s co-accused‚ Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ and Thulani Mdaka‚ 30‚ will be sentenced on Tuesday. The both faced the same charges as Manana.

READ MORE

Woman-beater, thief, liar... a perfect CV

South Africa's national cabinet includes thieves, or rather, it did until recently contain at least one.
Ideas
3 days ago

Manana's Monday: a fine or jail term?

Several months ago Mduduzi Manana was hailed as one of the youngest members of parliament, holding the post of deputy minister of education, but on ...
Politics
4 days ago

Manana should pay medical bills for assault victims‚ court told

Convicted former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana should pay medical costs amounting to about R37‚000 for three victims he ...
Politics
5 days ago

Most read

  1. African leaders urge support for new security doctrine Africa
  2. 15,000 scientists say threats to planet now 'far worse' Sci-Tech
  3. US to defend fossil fuels at UN climate meeting Sci-Tech
  4. Two arrested after JMPD officer assaulted by church mob South Africa
  5. Students should pay for education when they can afford to‚ fees commission says South Africa

Latest Videos

Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
Hillbrow congregation attacks JMPD officers
X