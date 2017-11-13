R100m racing yacht marooned by green red tape

Attempts to salvage a R100-million yacht that crashed into rocks near Cape Point have been blocked because the boat has washed up on a protected beach.

The process has been further delayed by a wildfire that came within a few hundred metres of the state-of-the-art racing yacht.

The boat is owned by the Clipper Round-the-World Race organisation, whose 12-yacht event rounded the Cape two weeks ago.

It ran aground on a reef near Olifantsbospunt after an apparent navigational error.

Cape Town salvage diver Gary Mills claims officials should have acted sooner to salvage the yacht while it was wedged on a reef.

Now it is on the beach and marooned by bureaucratic wrangling.

Its location in Table Mountain National Park means it is subject to environmental legislation prohibiting potentially damaging activities - such as the use of heavy machinery.

Clipper Race chairman and founder Sir Robin Knox-Johnston confirmed the delay.

"Our objective is to remove [the yacht] as soon as possible and minimise any environmental effect," he said.

"The boat had its fuel removed, removing the risk of contamination.

"Ultimately there will need to be a judgment call by the authorities on the least-invasive recovery method."