The state have objected to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) manager Cassey Chambers testifying at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

This emerged at the hearing on Monday.

Sadag met with former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and former Head of Department Barney Selebano and asked them to stop the move in 2015.

The group was involved with 2015 and 2016 litigation with the department‚ trying to prevent Esidimeni homes from being shut.

The organisation has been supporting families since before the move took place‚ holding meetings with them and participating on a WhatsApp group with concerned relatives.

Sadag even helped families trace loved ones‚ after patients went missing or were moved to undisclosed locations. Cassey Chambers has been quoted in the media on the issue since before the deaths started.

Her boss Zane Wilson‚ Director of SADAG is furious about the attempted gag‚ and asks:

"What are they scared will come out?"

Wilson said: "Despite Sadag working on this issues‚ raising concerns‚ holding countless meetings‚ three public marches‚ being involved in two court cases‚ receiving hundreds of calls from family members concerned about loved ones‚ reporting concerns‚ and making hundreds of thousands of calls to track and find patients‚ the state doesn’t want us to share our testimony or evidence. Sadag has helped‚ and will continue to help all Esidimeni families and patients."