Students should be made to accept that they should pay for education if and when they can afford to do so‚ the Heher commission has found.

The long-awaited report by the commission‚ set up in January 2016 to study the feasibility of free tertiary education‚ was released on Monday.

The report suggests several approaches to funding education - among them‚ a model of government-backed loans which place the “lightest possible burden on the debtor” for university students‚ coupled with free education for students at technical and vocational education and training (TVET) facilities.

It states in its report “the commission respectfully advises the President that a stand taken at the outset that university students should accept the common sense and inevitability of paying for what they receive‚ if and when they can afford to do so would be politic and responsible and very much in favour of future generations”.

The Heher commission says that it is “within the state's capability and means” to fund free TVET education but it suggests that university students “regardless of their background” be funded via a system of Income Contingent Loans made to them through commercial banks and either purchased or guaranteed by the government. Students would only start paying back the loans once they had graduated and reached a specific income level‚ and collections would be made by SARS using the income tax system.