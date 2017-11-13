Suicide spike jolts varsities

A spike in suspected suicides at South Africa's top university has campus managers seeking the help of depression and anxiety experts.

Six University of Cape Town students have died from unnatural causes on its campuses so far this year.

Last year it was three, with the university management establishing a mental health task team after the deaths.

Both UCT and Pretoria University have established depression hotlines for students, with the universities employing additional psychologists.

UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola said: "The task team has already been asked to look at trends of student deaths to better understand the profile of students who have passed away over the past five years.

"The team reviewed all of our policies and advised that we should increase services - both preventive and responsive."

Students suspect that the six UCT deaths this year might be due to high levels of stress.