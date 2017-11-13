The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says a man and a woman‚ both congregants of the Revelation Church of God‚ have been arrested in connection with the assault of an officer over the weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE on Monday that the two were arrested during the handing over of a firearm belonging to the officer.

“Two people were arrested... a woman and a man. The man was charged after handling an officer’s firearm‚ and also with assault. The woman was charged with assault. We are in possession of the video of the assault‚ and more arrests are likely to be made at a later stage‚” Minnaar said.

It was earlier reported that one person had been arrested when the gun belonging to a JMPD officer was handed over at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Minnaar said the officer suffered head injuries that left him unconscious on Sunday‚ when members of the Revelation Church of God attacked him. The officer has since been released from hospital.

The city said the attack took place when the two officials hooked up an illegally parked car‚ which belongs to a member of the church‚ on Claim Street in Hillbrow‚ as the vehicle was causing traffic congestion.

It is believed that the metro police officer drew his firearm and fired into the air in an attempt to stop rioting congregants from advancing toward them‚ but the crowd did not heed the warning and proceeded to attack the officer.

The mob overpowered and disarmed the officer‚ who was beaten and left unconscious and had to be rushed to Milpark Hospital.