WATCH | Church members attack metro police officer in Joburg CBD

The mob overpowered and disarmed the officer‚ who was beaten and left unconscious and had to be rushed to Milpark Hospital.

One of the congregants was arrested when the JMPD officer's firearm was handed back at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun condemned the attack on the metro police.

"We will not allow this attack on our Metro Police to go unprosecuted‚ the culprits will have to face the full might of the law‚" said Sun.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said on Monday that the officer had regained consciousness.

"He was unconscious when he was taken in‚ but he was observed last night and taken for tests. I can't confirm if he has been discharged this morning but he did gain consciousness."