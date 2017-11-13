Government should hike expenditure on higher education and training to at least 1% of GDP and replace the current bursary scheme with government-backed guarantees for commercial loans for all tertiary students.

This is contained in the 748-page commission report‚ in which retired judge Jonathan Heher probed the feasibility of free tertiary education.

The report was released by President Jacob Zuma on Monday.

He said no decision had been taken on the recommendations as yet.

“The Inter-Ministerial Committee on Higher Education Funding led by the Minister in the Presidency Mr Jeff Radebe‚ and the Presidential Fiscal Committee whose lead Minister is the Minister of Finance‚ Mr Malusi Gigaba‚ are processing the report‚” the presidency said.