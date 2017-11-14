South Africa

Alleged killer cuts his way out of jail

14 November 2017 - 13:36 By Naledi Shange
Image: SAPS

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a doctor and the attempted murder of his wife escaped from police custody after cutting his way out of the police cells‚ Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Lephalale‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

“[He] cut the security barriers‚ and our internal probe will uncover [how it happened]‚” Ngoepe said.

The suspect‚ Petrus Moyo‚ is believed to have fled on Monday night.

He was arrested for allegedly killing Dr Werner Emslie and injuring his wife‚ who is also a doctor‚ during a farm attack in September.

Emslie‚ 55‚ and his wife were sitting outside their house on a farm in Afguns‚ outside Lephalale‚ when they were allegedly attacked by four men‚ two of them armed with guns.

“[They] shot him to death and [also] shot his 55-year-old wife. She survived the attack with serious injuries‚” Ngoepe said.

The suspects fled with two guns and the couple’s vehicle‚ which was found dumped a short distance away.

Moyo‚ who is from Zimbabwe‚ was later arrested in Free State.

“He was charged with murder‚ housebreaking and theft‚ as well as illegal immigration‚ because it was confirmed that he is in the country illegally‚” said Ngoepe. “He appeared before the Lephalale Magistrate Court yesterday‚ and his cases were postponed with no bail until 14 December‚ for further police investigation‚” Ngoepe said.

