It’s time to haul out the winter woollies and raincoats‚ spring or not – biting cold‚ heavy rain‚ gale-force winds and disruptive snowfalls have been forecast for the next two days in South Africa.

Gauteng will experience chilly conditions when the mercury dips to eight degrees on Thursday‚ rising to a maximum of around 16 degrees.

Small stock farmers across the country have been advised to “take pre-emptive measures at an early stage‚ ahead of the onset of the inclement weather” to protect their livestock.

An advisory issued by the South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain‚ which could lead to flooding‚ was expected over the Eden District of the Overberg in Western Cape from Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga and eastern Free State.

Weather forecaster Madimetja Thema urged people to heed the warnings. An intense upper-air trough was expected to bring disruptive snowfalls to the Winterberg and Sneewberg mountains in Eastern Cape early on Wednesday‚ and to parts of KwaZulu-Natal later in the day.

Heavy rains will fall over other parts of Eastern Cape‚ spreading to KwaZulu-Natal and eastern Mpumalanga by Wednesday.

Storm Report SA shared a photograph by Jaryd Dylan Cassidy on Tuesday showing heavy clouds passing the coastal town of Jeffreys Bay.