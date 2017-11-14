South Africa

Cold snap alert! Rain‚ cold and snow on the way

14 November 2017 - 10:51 By Aphiwe Deklerk
A youth makes his way through the snow in Intabazwe Township near Harrismith, after the Eastern Free State was gripped by cold weather and snow.
Image: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

It’s time to haul out the winter woollies and raincoats‚ spring or not – biting cold‚ heavy rain‚ gale-force winds and disruptive snowfalls have been forecast for the next two days in South Africa.

Gauteng will experience chilly conditions when the mercury dips to eight degrees on Thursday‚ rising to a maximum of around 16 degrees.

Small stock farmers across the country have been advised to “take pre-emptive measures at an early stage‚ ahead of the onset of the inclement weather” to protect their livestock.

An advisory issued by the South African Weather Service warned that heavy rain‚ which could lead to flooding‚ was expected over the Eden District of the Overberg in Western Cape from Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms are also expected over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga and eastern Free State.

Weather forecaster Madimetja Thema urged people to heed the warnings. An intense upper-air trough was expected to bring disruptive snowfalls to the Winterberg and Sneewberg mountains in Eastern Cape early on Wednesday‚ and to parts of KwaZulu-Natal later in the day.

Heavy rains will fall over other parts of Eastern Cape‚ spreading to KwaZulu-Natal and eastern Mpumalanga by Wednesday.

Storm Report SA shared a photograph by Jaryd Dylan Cassidy on Tuesday showing heavy clouds passing the coastal town of Jeffreys Bay. 

Ulanda Kleinhans shared an image of storm clouds over the sea at Mossel Bay. 

The weather service warned of cold conditions‚ including single-digit maximum temperatures‚ on high-lying Eastern Cape areas and south-western KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

“Significantly cooler weather in the upper air will result in light snowfall over the high ground of Western Cape‚ as well as the western high ground of Eastern Cape from Wednesday morning onwards.”

The alert added that snowfalls could lead to the closing of mountain passes‚ disrupting traffic.

Thema said the cold snap was not unusual. “It’s not the first time it’s happening in November... it’s just that we are expecting warmer temperatures [at this time of the year]‚” he said.

Despite the expected showers on their way‚ Bloemfontein in Free State was heading for a high of 33 degrees on Tuesday‚ Cape Town a high of 18 degrees‚ Johannesburg 32 degrees‚ Durban 28 degrees and Port Elizabeth 19 degrees.

