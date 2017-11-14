One of the men fingered for having his “fingerprints peppered throughout the process” that led to 143 deaths in the Life Esidimeni saga‚ Dr Barney Selebano‚ has lost his appeal against the health ombudsman’s findings.

Ombudsman Makgoba Malegapuru investigated the decision to close the Life Esidimeni homes‚ which had led to the deaths of severely mentally ill patients last year.

Makgoba's report‚ released on 1 February‚ suggested Selebano be suspended by the Gauteng health department and investigated for "negligence and/or gross incompetence".

He also suggested that Selebano be reported to the Health Professions Council of SA‚ so they could investigate revoking his doctor's licence.