Funders wash hands of Eskom

Eskom is in a tricky financial position and is desperately trying to avoid a liquidity crunch that may render it unable to pay both staff salaries and suppliers by January.

The power utility said on Monday it had 20 times less cash than it needs to continue funding operations, and has written to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown alerting her of the impending calamity.

Without immediate access to cash, Eskom will be bankrupt by December.

Spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said: "It's part of our normal reporting processes to inform the minister whenever we have a major reportable issue.

"Our target is a buffer of about R20-billion working capital... We have in the bank slightly more than R1.2-billion."

On Monday, Fin24 and EE Publishers revealed the existence of an internal report that said that, to keep running, Eskom needs at least R8-billion monthly.