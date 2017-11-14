South Africa

Hot weather and winds worsen Cape Town drought

14 November 2017 - 08:56 By Aphiwe Deklerk
“Our dam levels have declined by 1% over the past week. This could be attributed to the high winds and hot weather which contributed to evaporation‚” mayor Patricia de Lille said in a statement.
“Our dam levels have declined by 1% over the past week. This could be attributed to the high winds and hot weather which contributed to evaporation‚” mayor Patricia de Lille said in a statement.
Image: TimesLIVE

The City of Cape Town has attributed part of the drop in dam levels in the past week to hot weather and winds.

In their latest water update‚ the city said dam storage levels were currently at 36.8% but the last 10% is not usable.

“Our dam levels have declined by 1% over the past week. This could be attributed to the high winds and hot weather which contributed to evaporation‚” mayor Patricia de Lille said in a statement.

She said the city had managed to halve its water usage thanks to the efforts of 51% of the city’s water users.

“We will only get through this crisis together. To make this partnership work even more effectively‚ I appeal to all water users‚ especially the 49% who are not saving water yet‚ to join us all as we escalate efforts to beat this drought‚” De Lille said.

De Lille urged all the city’s water users to “come on board with Team Cape Town” as the city expects a steady decline due to the heat and wind expected in summer.

“We need to do more to bring our usage down while at the same time pulling out all of the stops to ensure that we implement various projects for additional water supply to help see us through to winter 2018‚” De Lille said.

Her statement comes as fears are high that the city might run out of water amid the worst drought experienced in the past 100 years.

The whole of the Western Cape has been declared a disaster area‚ with towns like Beaufort West edging closer to running out of water completely.

Currently‚ the city is working on water augmentation projects‚ which include desalination‚ groundwater extraction‚ and water reuse.

But fears have been raised on whether the city would have its projects up and running by the time its dams run dry.

READ MORE

The great thirst: water crisis paralyses rural towns

One by one South Africa's rural towns have succumbed as a catastrophic drought tightens its grip, turning vast areas into ground zero.
News
1 day ago

Cape of evaporating hope hunts water solutions

Desperate times, desperate water measures. Many Cape Town residents are now using their swimming pools in the service of drought relief.
News
2 days ago

Cape Town fires wreak havoc

Fires‚ fuelled by strong winds‚ proved to be too powerful for even the navy in Cape Town.
News
5 days ago

Cape Town water crisis: 7 myths that must be bust

One of South Africa’s biggest cities, Cape Town, is gripped by a rising panic. People are haunted by the idea that they may soon have to queue for ...
News
6 days ago

Students to give consumers food for thought with waste-cutting app

Three students have come up with an idea to reduce food wastage and is now being developed into an international app.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugg&Bean victim is a police officer‚ back on duty South Africa
  2. Hot weather and winds worsen Cape Town drought South Africa
  3. ConCourt to rule on Frankel 8 South Africa
  4. Why we can't ignore the Eskom cash crunch South Africa
  5. We're broke but we can fix it‚ says Eskom South Africa

Latest Videos

Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
Hillbrow congregation attacks JMPD officers
X