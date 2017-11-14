I was concerned about suicide - Rohde's counsellor tells court

A "frustrated" and "angry" Jason Rohde stormed out of their final marriage counselling session with his wife Susan before she was found dead four days later.

Rohde was allegedly upset because she insisted on joining him for a company conference at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016, where she was found dead in her hotel room.

This testimony came from the couple's marriage counsellor, Carol Nader, in the Cape Town High Court on Monday. She was called to the stand by state advocate Louis van Niekerk.

Rohde is accused of murdering his wife and trying to make her death look like a suicide. The state has argued that Susan was not suicidal, while the defence argued to the contrary.