The friendliness of Johannesburgers has helped the city score high marks in a survey of expatriates around the world.

Manama takes first position out of 51 cities in the InterNations Best (and Worst) Cities for Expats ranking in 2017. The small capital of the Arab monarchy Bahrain‚ as well as top-ranking Madrid (3rd) and Kuala Lumpur (4th)‚ are highly appreciated for the ease of getting settled in these cities. Prague (2nd) rather attracts expats with its excellent work life‚ while Amsterdam (5th) manages to offer a good mixture of both.

The ranking is based on data collected in the annual Expat Insider survey‚ conducted by InterNations‚ which rates cities by a variety of factors including quality of urban living‚ getting settled‚ urban work life‚ as well as finance and housing.

According to all these rating factors:

- The top 10 cities for expats are Manama‚ Prague‚ Madrid‚ Kuala Lumpur‚ Amsterdam‚ Barcelona‚ Johannesburg‚ Bangkok‚ Basel‚ and Frankfurt.

- Expats experience the best career opportunities in the world in Amsterdam‚ London‚ Beijing‚ Prague‚ and Munich.

- About seven in ten expats living in Johannesburg‚ Muscat‚ Cape Town‚ Amsterdam‚ and Manama are happy with their social life.

Elaborating on the ranking‚ InterNations said in a statement Manama‚ Prague‚ Madrid‚ Kuala Lumpur‚ and Amsterdam top the list of the best cities for expats: while Prague lags behind on 35th place for getting settled‚ the other four cities receive good to excellent ratings in this respect.