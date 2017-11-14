The Minister of Justice has conceded that a section of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) that imposes a 20-year limit on prosecution for sexual assault is unconstitutional.

The ministry‚ through its counsel Geoff Budlender SC‚ told the Constitutional Court on Tuesday that it does not oppose a South Gauteng High Court order declaring Section 18 of the Criminal Procedure Act(CPA) unconstitutional.

The High Court suspended the declaration of constitutional invalidity of the section for 18 months to allow parliament to remedy the constitutional defect.

The minister‚ according to Budlender‚ however "urges that the period of suspension be 24 months and not 18 months".

A group of eight alleged survivors of child molestation perpetrated by the late stockbroker‚ Sydney Frankel‚ successfully had the section declared unconstitutional by the High Court and have now approached the Constitutional Court asking it to confirm the lower court's order.