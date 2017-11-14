Medics to the rescue in Durban stuck lift drama

Paramedics and a lift technician managed to free twenty people who were trapped in a lift in a Durban city centre building on Tuesday.

Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said that the lift had become stuck between the 15th and 16th floors.

“A technician from the lift company had been on site for a while and was unable to access the lift. He made several attempts and thereafter opted to call for assistance from the emergency services.”

He said that after over two hours the lift was safely lowered to the fourth floor of the building where medics set about prising the doors open.

“Some of the occupants collapsed when they exited the lift. Paramedics attended to six people including a pregnant lady. All six were in a stable condition and were transported to hospital for further assessment and care‚” he said.

Dollman added that it was a particularly hot morning which had added to the discomfort.