Norwegian student refuses medical treatment after 'Uber ride from hell'

14 November 2017 - 11:46 By Taschica Pillay
A Norwegian woman was injured in a crash in Durban on Tuesday while on her way to the airport.

The 23-year-old woman suffered minor injuries when the Uber taxi she was travelling in crashed into a truck.

Prem Balram of local security firm Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the driver of the taxi and two occupants of the truck were treated on the scene and taken to hospital.

"The woman‚ who lives in Oslo in Norway‚ was in South Africa to complete her psychology studies. She was en route to the airport to board a flight to Europe when she alleged the Uber driver ignored a red traffic light and crashed into the truck‚" said Balram.

"She described him as the driver from hell. The hysterical woman refused medical treatment and requested RUSA officers to assist her to get to the airport."

