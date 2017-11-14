South Africa

Police release Gauteng murder statistics

14 November 2017 - 15:21 By Nico Gous
Police say 105 murders were committed by mobs meting out kangaroo-court justice in Gauteng in the past financial year‚ while 82 were the result of taxi violence and 25 were related to illegal mining.

This is according to a presentation by Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange on Tuesday in the Johannesburg CBD. She was presenting the latest provincial crime statistics to the Community Safety Committee in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Murders in the province between April 2016 and March 2017 increased by 6.7%‚ compared to the previous financial year.

"I hasten to indicate that [deaths] attributable to 'mob justice' continue to push the figures up‚" De Lange said‚ "as it becomes difficult to confirm whether or not the purported suspects are indeed the suspect‚ as alleged by communities who decided to take the law into their own hands."

From April 2015 to March 2016‚ 3‚842 murders were committed‚ whereas 4‚101 people were murdered from April 2016 to March 2017. This was an increase from 28.2 per 100‚000 to 29.3 per 100‚000.

In the same period‚ attempted murders rose by 6.5%‚ from 4‚574 to 4‚872 – an increase from 33.5 per 100‚000 to 34.8 per 100‚000.

De Lange said these are "unacceptable high volumes".

