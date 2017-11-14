South Africa

Sex‚ lies and murder: double-murder accused appear in court

14 November 2017 - 14:07 By Jeff Wicks
November 14, 2017. Liziwe Ngwayishe, 33, from Clairwood and Ali Yusaf, a 46 old Malawian during their appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for for the murder of 10 year old Luyanda Msomi and his best friend, Njabulo Mankayi.
November 14, 2017. Liziwe Ngwayishe, 33, from Clairwood and Ali Yusaf, a 46 old Malawian during their appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for for the murder of 10 year old Luyanda Msomi and his best friend, Njabulo Mankayi.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The coldblooded murder of two Durban schoolboys‚ allegedly slain in a dramatic act of vengeance by a spurned lover‚ has drawn two of the scorned woman’s co-conspirators into the dock.

Liziwe Ngwayishe and Ali Yusuf appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday – and stand accused of aiding Amahle Maliwa in the murders of Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi last week.

Maliwa had apparently been engaged in a sordid affair with Mankayi’s father and is alleged to have kidnapped the pair in retaliation for his ending of their dalliance.

Ngwayishe and Yusaf were remanded in custody and are expected to appear alongside Maliwa on Monday when their cases are joined.

Their role in the murder of the boys‚ who disappeared on Thursday last week‚ has not yet been revealed.

On Monday police divers fished Mankayi’s body from a murky canal near Durban’s Bluff.

He and Msomi‚ considered inseparable friends‚ were last seen boarding a bus on their way home to Clairwood on Thursday last week.

Msomi’s battered body was later discovered on Saturday in a thicket in the south Durban basin.

The trio will face two charges each of murder‚ kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

READ MORE

Alleged killer cuts his way out of jail

A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a doctor and the attempted murder of his wife escaped from police custody after cutting his way ...
News
36 minutes ago

‘I want to get on with my life’‚ says judge as Van Breda trial is delayed

An exasperated Judge Siraj Desai says he wants “to get on with my life" after a two-week delay in the Van Breda murder trial reared its head on ...
News
22 minutes ago

I was concerned about suicide - Rohde's counsellor tells court

A "frustrated" and "angry" Jason Rohde stormed out of their final marriage counselling session with his wife Susan before she was found dead four ...
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Justice Minister agrees to no time limit for prosecuting sexual assault cases South Africa
  2. Sex‚ lies and murder: double-murder accused appear in court South Africa
  3. ‘I want to get on with my life’‚ says judge as Van Breda trial is delayed South Africa
  4. Alleged killer cuts his way out of jail South Africa
  5. UWC students learn memory techniques as exams approach South Africa

Latest Videos

Dogs, riot shields and large marquee tents: UCT exams 2017
Manana ordered to pay R100,000 for assault
X