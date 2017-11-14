The coldblooded murder of two Durban schoolboys‚ allegedly slain in a dramatic act of vengeance by a spurned lover‚ has drawn two of the scorned woman’s co-conspirators into the dock.

Liziwe Ngwayishe and Ali Yusuf appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday – and stand accused of aiding Amahle Maliwa in the murders of Njabulo Mankayi and Luyanda Msomi last week.

Maliwa had apparently been engaged in a sordid affair with Mankayi’s father and is alleged to have kidnapped the pair in retaliation for his ending of their dalliance.

Ngwayishe and Yusaf were remanded in custody and are expected to appear alongside Maliwa on Monday when their cases are joined.

Their role in the murder of the boys‚ who disappeared on Thursday last week‚ has not yet been revealed.

On Monday police divers fished Mankayi’s body from a murky canal near Durban’s Bluff.

He and Msomi‚ considered inseparable friends‚ were last seen boarding a bus on their way home to Clairwood on Thursday last week.

Msomi’s battered body was later discovered on Saturday in a thicket in the south Durban basin.

The trio will face two charges each of murder‚ kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.