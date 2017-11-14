A medical professional on Tuesday painted a grim picture of the state of mental healthcare in South Africa‚ saying professionals were not well-equipped to deal with the sector.

“We have no programme guideline for mental healthcare‚” said psychiatrist Dr Lesley Robertson. “There is no national programme guideline in the way that we have guidelines for TB‚ HIV or sexually transmitted infections‚ etc. There is nothing to tell us in detail what to do with a mentally ill patient. This results in more confusion‚ from a district director’s perspective‚ of what they should actually do‚” Robertson added.

She was testifying before the South African Human Rights Commission‚ which is probing the status of mental healthcare nationally‚ following the scandal around scores of patients who were transferred from Life Esidimeni to unlicensed NGOs‚ where 143 died.

“The mortality of people with mental illness worldwide is about 2.5 times that of the general population‚” said Robertson. “People with mental illness die 10 to 20 years earlier [than average]‚ and a lot of it is because of high medical problems – it is more difficult for people with mental illness to access care.”