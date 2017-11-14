South Africa

The cop with a calling

14 November 2017 - 07:40 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
SAPS. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A Joburg police officer has won praise for a heart-warming Facebook post in which he expresses his passion for his job.

Thapelo Mogale, 33, who is a member of the Sandton Visible Policing Unit, said he wrote the post to motivate his colleagues to rise above the criticism they face.

"Policing is not just a job but a calling. I became a policeman in 2009. I was inspired by my uncle, who is an ex-cop, to be a policeman. I always looked at his courage and wanted to be the same."

Mogale, who is a father of four, says his partner understands the nature of his job, but his children often do not.

"Sometimes my kids will ask: 'Daddy, why are you never home?' They don't always understand. Because I wake up at 4am and I'm at work at quarter to six, I am hardly home. But I stay motivated because I know I am doing this for my country and its people," said Mogale.

In his Facebook post, Mogale wrote: "It has been proven that my life expectancy is shorter than yours because of the stress I go through & the sicknesses I get exposed to & yet there are no hero movies about us.

"I must give my life every day for people I don't know, have never met before and who don't like me, when my family is at home asleep alone, I must be on the road to protect you, but I will give my life for my uniform because to be a police officer is a calling not a job."

