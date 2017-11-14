While the release of the fees commission report has tongues wagging‚ so too has the erection of an enormous tent at the University of Cape Town (UCT)‚ in which students will write their final examinations‚ starting on Wednesday.

UCT’s decision to transform its rugby fields has been scoffed at on social media‚ but university spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “The plan is designed to ensure exams are concluded in a safe‚ quiet and calm atmosphere.”

He said access to the venue and surrounding areas was strictly controlled.

“The executive [has] previously expressed regret that security must be deployed to such an extent on campus to secure the exam venue. Staff and students should expect increased visibility of security measures around the exam venue. In the prevailing context‚ there is unfortunately no alternative‚” Moholola said.