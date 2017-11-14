Van Breda has tests after epileptic seizure

Henri van Breda, accused of axing his parents and brother to death, spent the weekend in hospital.

This came to light in the Cape Town High Court on Monday.

"Last week my client experienced a seizure and on medical advice was admitted to Constantiaberg Mediclinic on Friday," said Van Breda's lawyer, Piet Botha.

Van Breda was discharged from hospital at 7pm on Sunday after undergoing tests.

He was diagnosed with juvenile myoclonic epilepsy (the most common form of generalised epilepsy) and it came to light that he had previously had petit mal seizures.

According to the Epilepsy Foundation's website, these seizures, also known as "absence seizures" can cause "lapses in awareness, sometimes with staring" and typically "begin and end abruptly [after] only a few seconds''.