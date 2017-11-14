South Africa

WATCH | Teen arrested after being caught on camera assaulting motorist

14 November 2017 - 14:22 By Bafana Nzimande

A Johannesburg motorcyclist caught on CCTV footage assaulting a motorist outside a house in Kelvin‚ Johannesbug‚ has been arrested.

The attack occurred on Monday and it went viral on social media.

In the video, the white sedan pulls up to the house. Seconds later, the motorcyclist comes to a halt by the driver's side door. The two first exchange words, gestures then later blows before the motorcyclist drives off.

The suspect was tracked down by a private security company hired by the brother of the victim. He was handed over to police on Tuesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old is expected to appear at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

“We found the suspect at his home‚ not far from where the crime occurred. We were accompanied to his house by members of the Johannesburg Metro Police who have also established that the accused does not even have a licence to ride the bike. His bike is also linked to a case of assault and damage to property reported in July this year‚” said David De Villiers of ZSS Security.

Sandton police spokesman Captain Mohlaume Mamabolo confirmed the arrest.

“The suspect has been charged with common assault. The motive for the attack is not yet known‚” said Mamabolo.

The motorist in the video could not be reached for comment.

According to ZSS Security‚ the man has face injuries and is recovering at home.

