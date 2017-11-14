A South African Police Service (SAPS) officer is recovering after being shot in the hand during a shootout with suspected robbers in Cape Town.

The officer was shot after responding to a robbery at a cell phone shop in Durbanville. Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said police from Durbanville chased the robbers to Kraaifontein‚ where a gun battle ensued.

“A police member in his thirties‚ stationed at Kraaifontein SAPS‚ was shot and wounded in his hand and transported to hospital‚” said Rwexana. “Two suspects were also shot and wounded during the incident and admitted to hospital under police guard. A firearm was confiscated.”

Rwexana said the suspects faced attempted murder and robbery charges. Durbanville’s Community Policing Forum (CPF) commended the officers for their bravery.

“The action taken by the SAPS is an indication of their passion for their work as police officials. They also placed their own lives in jeopardy‚ not only in the vehicle chase‚ but also in the shootout‚” said a statement by the CPF.