South Africans should be concerned over the cash crunch our state-owned power utility Eskom currently finds itself in‚ but don’t worry about the lights going out just yet.

On Monday a report by EE Publishers revealed that by the end of November‚ Eskom will have only R1.2-billion in hand against a target of R20-billion.

The figure came from a report Eskom sent to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown .

The report raises questions over whether or not Eskom will be able to cover salaries and operational costs from as early as the end of November.

Eskom on Monday said its financial position was not where it should be.

“What I can confirm is that our position is not where it should be or could be. Our revenue is low because of low electricity demand caused by low economic growth‚” Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe said on Monday.

The report said‚ without further funding‚ Eskom would only have R1.2bn in liquid assets at the end of November and would move into negative liquidity of about R5bn by the end of January.

Phasiwe said Eskom would release its interim results before the end of the month‚ where the true financial situation of the power utility would be revealed.

He also said Eskom’s sales growth had been declining for a number of years while operating costs remained very high in relation to purchasing electricity from independent power producers.

“We spent R21-billion buying electricity from independent power producers last year. This is up from R15-billion the year before. However‚ our own costs of producing energy from coal and diesel are going down.”

Phasiwe said Eskom had not been folding its arms.

“We are targeting municipalities which owe us. Currently municipalities owe Eskom R11.2bn in arrears debt. We have sent letters to owing municipalities to pay us.”

Eskom was also trying to recoup money through the Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA).

The RCA is a monitoring and tracking mechanism that compares certain uncontrollable costs and revenues assumed in the multi-year price determination made by the energy regulator to actual costs and revenue incurred by Eskom.

Phasiwe said it had identified R54-billion that could be recouped through the RCA process.

Eskom would also attempt to speak to the Chamber of Mines and business to increase electricity usage.

Eskom was also asking the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a tariff increase of 19.9%‚ up from the current 2.2% increase granted by the regulator‚ Phasiwe said.