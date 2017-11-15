Corporate South Africa has entered the ring to fight - for good.

Companies have pledged millions of rand to help schools save water in the drought-stricken Western Cape.

Last week Shoprite announced that it would sponsor the 100 highest water consuming schools with a new Smart Water Meter developed by academics at Stellenbosch University.

CapeTalk radio joined as a partner in the initiative and has since received several pledges‚ on air‚ from companies such as Premier Foods which promised R1.5-million for 50 meters. According to the radio station a total of 67 devices has been sponsored by companies.

The meter transmits consumption information to an App and notifications about unexpected events‚ such as a burst pipe‚ are sent to the school via SMS and email.