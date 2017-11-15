South Africa

Corpse shock on Johannesburg's M1 highway

15 November 2017 - 12:49 By Naledi Shange
JMPD attending to a broken down trailer on M1 near Smith Rd, its believed 16 adult & 26 still born bodies were been transported.
JMPD attending to a broken down trailer on M1 near Smith Rd, its believed 16 adult & 26 still born bodies were been transported.
Image: Michael Sun‏ via Twitter

Bodies of the deceased being transported from the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital were dropped onto a highway today.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has confirmed the call-out to attend to several corpses on the M1 South near Braamfontein on Wednesday morning.

Chief Superintendant Wayne Minnaar said the bodies had been picked up from the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital by an undertaker.

"[The] wheels came off [the] trailer. Some boxes containing… dead bodies [were dropped]‚" said Minnaar.

Minnaar said the road was still obstructed at around midday.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Rohde murder trial: Susan given sleeping pills after Botox South Africa
  2. Corpse shock on Johannesburg's M1 highway South Africa
  3. Mudslides‚ cold and rain for SA South Africa
  4. Mentally ill Limpopo kids crammed into cubicles South Africa
  5. LIVE | Mugabe 'fine' but confined as military seize control in Zimbabwe Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Zimbabwe military standoff
CCTV footage of a teenager assaulting a motorist in Johannesburg
X