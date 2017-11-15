South Africa

Durban storm claims first victim on Thursday

15 November 2017 - 13:58 By Jeff Wicks

A man was killed when he was struck by lightning in Verulam‚ north of Durban‚ on Wednesday afternoon - apparently the first victim of a storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal.

The lightning strike comes as inclement weather struck Durban and the surrounding areas. The South African Weather Service has forecast heavy rainfall and gusting winds in the region on Wednesday and leading into Thursday.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesman Prem Balram said that paramedics rushed to the R102 - a secondary road which runs between Durban and the North Coast - after they received a report from a motorist who witnessed the lightning strike shortly before 1pm.

“A passing motorist witnessed a man on the side of the road being struck by lightning‚” he said. “Paramedics arrived to find a group of people had gathered on the bridge. The lifeless body of an unknown male was found lying on the pavement. Paramedics assessed the victim and found that he suffered burns to his body.”

Balram said that the man had not yet been identified.

READ MORE

Brace for heavy rains‚ SA Weather Service warns KZN residents

KwaZulu-Natal residents should brace themselves for a deluge on Friday - but it won’t be as bad as the mega-storm last month.
News
5 days ago

Durban's city fathers count the cost of devastating storm

Thirteen confirmed deaths and more than half a billion rand in damages.
News
22 days ago

Baby's body found after KZN mega-storm

The body of a baby was found on Thursday in a debris-strewn riverbed in Umlazi’s E-Section near Durban.
News
27 days ago

Most read

  1. ‘Kidnapped’ Baby Siwaphiwe's dad threatened with jail after late court arrival South Africa
  2. Police under the radar as Zimbabwe military puts Harare on lockdown Africa
  3. WATCH | Is it a coup? What we know about the situation in Zimbabwe Africa
  4. Further opportunity for public to comment on controversial schools bill: ... South Africa
  5. Mthembu slams Lynne Brown and her deputy for attacking Eskom inquiry South Africa

Latest Videos

Harare resident: 'It's like an anxious excitement'
Military vehicles moved into Harare in an apparent military action
X