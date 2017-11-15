South Africa

Eastern Cape police arrest man with explosives and ammo

15 November 2017 - 15:02 By Tyler Riddin
Handcuffs. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after police found “explosives” and automatic rifle ammunition in his house in Tyutyu village near Bhisho in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: “The King William's Town K9 Unit‚ Flying Squad and Bhisho and Zwelitsha police members followed up on information they received about a suspect that had explosives and ammunition at Tyutyu village.

“Within an hour‚ police went to the house where ammunition and stun grenades were hidden‚" she said.

On arrival‚ they found the 21-year-old male.

"They searched the house yesterday (Tuesday) and found 26 rounds of live ammunition for an R5 rifle‚ two stun grenades‚ one R5 magazine and an allegedly stolen trade power drill‚” said Mawisa.

She said the suspect would appear in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court soon.

- DispatchLIVE

