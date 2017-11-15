The owner of a funeral company whose trailer carrying 42 coffins was stranded on the M1 highway in Johannesburg insists that he had permission to transport bodies.

But city authorities disagree and want a full investigation into the incident on Wednesday.

Aaron Mabuza‚ who was transporting the coffins‚ conceded that he may have been wrong to use the trailer to carry bodies.

The trailer's two wheels came off on the M1 South highway‚ while carrying 26 stillborn babies in coffins and 16 adults in body bags and paupers’ coffins. Johannesburg authorities attending to the scene discovered bodies in the trailer. Mabuza said: "I took the paupers from Charlotte Maxeke hospital to bury them at Olifantsfontein Cemetery."

The adult bodies being transported were to be given paupers’ burials. They had been at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital mortuary for at least six months and were unclaimed or identified‚ said acting CEO of Gauteng Forensic Services Dr Lenny Modisane.