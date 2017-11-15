How much can you drink before you can drive this festive season?

Ahead of the festive season‚ South African Breweries (SAB) has released a guide on alcohol units and measures in an effort "to reduce the harm that alcohol abuse causes to South Africans."

The legal limit is a breath-alcohol content of 0.24mg per 1 000ml‚ or a blood alcohol limit of 0.05g per 100ml.

The South African government defines moderate alcohol consumption as no more than two standard drinks‚ 340ml or a half quart of beer per day for women and no more than three standard drinks per day for men.

"The rule of thumb is a maximum of one unit of alcohol per hour‚ which constitutes 10ml of pure alcohol‚ based on an adult weighing 68kg‚" SAB warned in a statement.

"Our bodies can process only one unit of alcohol each hour. Be aware that if you weigh less than 68kg your body will need more time to process the same amount of alcohol."

What does one unit represent:

• It is equal to two thirds of a beer or spirit cooler with 5% alcohol content.

• For those who drink wine‚ 75ml of red or white wine per hour with an alcohol content of 12% to 14% is acceptable.

• Spirit drinkers can imbibe up to one 25ml tot of alcohol per hour.