‘Kidnapped’ Baby Siwaphiwe's dad threatened with jail after late court arrival

Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo’s biological father‚ Phumlani Mbokazi‚ was threatened with jail after his late arrival at court on Wednesday had Magistrate Anand Maharaj place him on terms.

The baby's mother‚ S’bongile Mbambo‚ and her lover‚ Mbokazi‚ are facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair was arrested after they allegedly misled police into performing a massive search for the one-month-old after a “hijacking” incident that had people around the country praying for the safe return of the baby in March.

TimesLIVE revealed‚ however‚ that a secret love affair lay at the heart of the baby’s abduction‚ which culminated in her being found after two nights with her kidnappers and a car chase.

An irked Maharaj‚ who was forced to stand the matter down when Mbokazi failed to arrive on time‚ registered his distaste from the bench when he finally arrived.

“You are late. Your bail conditions stipulate that you must be at court at 8:30. Tell me now why I shouldn’t take your bail away and hold you in custody‚” he said. “It doesn’t take you an hour and a half to get to court from your home. It is no problem for me to keep you in custody.”

Mbokazi scrambled to explain that a car accident on his way to court was the reason for his delay.

Despite the dressing down‚ there were further developments in the court case as no arguments were heard. However‚ TimesLIVE understands that when it is back in court on December 13‚ Mbambo is expected to tender a plea.