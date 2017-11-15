Police have rounded up “many” of the 19 fugitives who police minister Fikile Mbalula said over a month ago must surrender within 30 minutes of his speech or be hunted down.

In the speech‚ prepared for the occasion of the redeployment of the notorious Tactical Response Team in Gauteng‚ which was held at the Pretoria West Police College in September‚ the minister called out each of the “armed and dangerous” fugitives by name.

His spokesperson‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ said on Wednesday none of the named fugitives had heeded the ultimatum to surrender.