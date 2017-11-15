South Africa

Mbalula's calling out of fugitives by name pays off

15 November 2017 - 14:59 By Sipho Mabena
Police have rounded up “many” of the 19 fugitives who police minister Fikile Mbalula said over a month ago must surrender within 30 minutes of his speech or be hunted down.

In the speech‚ prepared for the occasion of the redeployment of the notorious Tactical Response Team in Gauteng‚ which was held at the Pretoria West Police College in September‚ the minister called out each of the “armed and dangerous” fugitives by name.

His spokesperson‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ said on Wednesday none of the named fugitives had heeded the ultimatum to surrender.

“…they did not hand themselves in but through the tracing team‚ they have been apprehended. Each have been linked to many cases‚” Mhaga said.

He however could not say exactly how many of the fugitives had since been arrested and what charges they were facing.

Mhaga said at the centre of Mbalula’s unprecedented move was to ensure South Africans played a critical role in fighting crime.

He said the move paid off “as many of those criminals have been arrested”.

Mhaga said Mbalula gave a deadline to the tracing teams to ensure those still on the run were rounded up by Christmas.

Here are the suspects that Mbalula had called to surrender:

1. Mr Kishan Naryan of Lenasia

2. Mr Edward Mketunzima in Nigel

3. Mr January Lebwon in Primrose

4. Mr Boitumelo Clavin Mashalane‚ in Silverton

5. Mr Senzo Matiwane‚ in Katlehong

6. Mr Godfrey Tshuma‚ in Hillbrow

7. Mr Wesley Joseph Jacobs‚ in Eersterust

8. Mr Brighton Masuleke in DiepKloof

9. Mr Siyabonga Sibaya‚ somewhere in Florida

10. Mr Abel Smal Dzviti‚ somewhere in Hartbeespoortdam

11. Mr Dahir Xassan Mahammed 

12. Mr Joseph Nwabugo

13. Mr Musa Mbhalati

14. Mr Zahor Juma

15. Mr Stanely Luzoko Dlamini

16. Mr Aborkor Ibrahim Bakai

17. Jonetta and Stephanus van Eeden

18. Also Mr Ralph Haynes of Krugersdorp

